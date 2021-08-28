Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.33% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

