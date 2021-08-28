Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

