Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.23. 97,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

