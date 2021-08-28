Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stake Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

IIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 134,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

