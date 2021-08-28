Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 118,728 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $58.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.