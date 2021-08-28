iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.16 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

