iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lessened by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,147 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.00.

