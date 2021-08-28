iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.93 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

