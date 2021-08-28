iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SUSC opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.
