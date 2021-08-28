iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.