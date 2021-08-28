iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

