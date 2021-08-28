iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 6,050.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.
