iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 6,050.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.