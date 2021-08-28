iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

ACWX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

