iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 998,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

EIDO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 525,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,691. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46.

