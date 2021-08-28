iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

BATS IGV traded up $6.40 on Friday, hitting $423.83. The stock had a trading volume of 893,148 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.77. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

