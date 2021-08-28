iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is US Bancorp DE’s 2nd Largest Position

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.72% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,072,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.