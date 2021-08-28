iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

