iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 9.4% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. 3,189,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

