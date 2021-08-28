iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 7,499 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $985.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.