Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 12.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

