Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,236 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Ituran Location and Control worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $277,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.