J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $163.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.