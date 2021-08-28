J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

