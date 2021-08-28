J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
NASDAQ JCOM traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $139.79. 308,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
