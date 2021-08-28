J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $139.79. 308,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

