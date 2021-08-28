Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 284,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

