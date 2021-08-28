James D. Hope Sells 32,177 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

