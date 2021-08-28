JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of JD opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

