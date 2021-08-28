Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

