Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for POLA Orbis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. POLA Orbis has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.