Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $145.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.