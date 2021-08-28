Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

NYSE LSI opened at $122.28 on Friday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

