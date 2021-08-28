Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

