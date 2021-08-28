Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.91

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.91 ($31.66) and traded as high as €30.06 ($35.36). Jenoptik shares last traded at €29.94 ($35.22), with a volume of 65,862 shares.

JEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.02.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

