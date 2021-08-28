JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

