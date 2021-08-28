Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of SAVA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 116,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

