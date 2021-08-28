JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post $29.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.71 billion and the lowest is $28.89 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

