JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

