JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

