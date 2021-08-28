JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.