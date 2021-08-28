JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

