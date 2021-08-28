Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given New $4.80 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.25 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Jushi to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Jushi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $4.71 on Friday. Jushi has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.