K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$40.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.16 million and a PE ratio of 40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBL. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

