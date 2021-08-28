K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$10.00

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an ouperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.32. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.