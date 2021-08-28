Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.75

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.02 million and a P/E ratio of 33.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

