Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $35.75

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $34.38. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $727.02 million and a P/E ratio of 33.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
