Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE K opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

