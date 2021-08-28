Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

