Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $429.70

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 21,924 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.19. The firm has a market cap of £460.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

