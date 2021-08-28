Kevin Rendino Acquires 6,762 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,362.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $4,637.10.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

