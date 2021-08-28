Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 180,272 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

