Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $365.09

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.09 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 353.40 ($4.62). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 355.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,596,111 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.