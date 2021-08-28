Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

